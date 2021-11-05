A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

