$971.72 Million in Sales Expected for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce $971.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $977.90 million and the lowest is $964.25 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.90. 1,046,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,534. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,655,000 after purchasing an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,492,000 after purchasing an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

