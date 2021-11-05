9,076 Shares in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DCOM opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

