8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EGHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock worth $824,248 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in 8X8 by 44.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in 8X8 during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

