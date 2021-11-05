8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) were down 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.53 and last traded at $21.91. Approximately 27,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 683,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,831 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $41,105.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,125 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $26,505.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

