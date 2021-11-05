834,543 Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 834,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,797,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.59% of fuboTV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 27.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $335,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $705,000. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

NYSE FUBO opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

