$82.77 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) to post $82.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $82.34 million. Lincoln Educational Services posted sales of $78.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year sales of $324.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $323.90 million to $326.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $347.03 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.43 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 56,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. 48,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,107. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

