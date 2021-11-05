$695.13 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will announce sales of $695.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $652.60 million to $757.80 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $435.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.93 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.83.

NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $15.36. 1,357,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.76. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmark Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Newmark Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 85,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Newmark Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

