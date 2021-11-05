$6.11 Million in Sales Expected for Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to announce $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.10 million and the highest is $6.13 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year sales of $36.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

A number of analysts have commented on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,892. Tango Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

