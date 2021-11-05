5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at Raymond James

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

5N Plus stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993. The company has a market capitalization of $179.78 million, a P/E ratio of 81.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter.

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

