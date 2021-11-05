$59.27 Million in Sales Expected for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post $59.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Repay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.97 million to $59.74 million. Repay posted sales of $37.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $218.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.10 million to $220.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $287.95 million, with estimates ranging from $282.93 million to $296.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $48.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.90) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 711,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,293.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $24,258,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after purchasing an additional 994,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Repay by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,906,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,999,000 after purchasing an additional 697,665 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

