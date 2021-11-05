51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 293,873 shares.The stock last traded at $66.28 and had previously closed at $65.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34.
About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)
51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
Read More: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.