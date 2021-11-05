51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 18,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 293,873 shares.The stock last traded at $66.28 and had previously closed at $65.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $71.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in 51job by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in 51job by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 51job during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in 51job by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in 51job by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS)

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

