51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 51job by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in 51job by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 51job by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 51job by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $67.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.62. 51job has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

