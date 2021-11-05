$5.85 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post $5.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $62.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $18.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $31.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.44.

EDIT stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. The stock had a trading volume of 895,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,845. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.97.

In other Editas Medicine news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,483,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,250,000 after buying an additional 136,178 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,200,000 after buying an additional 653,617 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,684,000 after buying an additional 612,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,535,000 after buying an additional 210,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after purchasing an additional 51,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

