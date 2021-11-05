474,820 Shares in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,923,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.45% of Agora at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Agora by 397.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agora in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

API has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of Agora stock opened at $22.32 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.32 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

