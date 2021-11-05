4,733,715 Shares in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Acquired by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,733,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Latch during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth $44,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Latch alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $9.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57. Latch, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Latch

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.