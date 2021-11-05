43,163 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 64.3% in the second quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

PHX opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.98.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $30,503.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 328,548 shares of company stock worth $871,066 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

