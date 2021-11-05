$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK opened at $184.27 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.