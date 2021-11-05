$4.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will announce sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.22 billion and the highest is $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker reported sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SWK opened at $184.27 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.
