387,163 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by Mcmorgan & Co. LLC

Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 387,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,357,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Mcmorgan & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $36.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,465. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.36.

