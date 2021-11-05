363 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Markel by 1,985.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Markel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,184,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Markel by 17.1% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Markel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,300.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,260.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,231.38. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $942.44 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 57.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,271.00.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,812 shares of company stock worth $6,267,661. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.