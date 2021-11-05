$344.38 Million in Sales Expected for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report sales of $344.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.90 million and the lowest is $253.60 million. BancorpSouth Bank posted sales of $255.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. BancorpSouth Bank has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $35.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 6.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BancorpSouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

