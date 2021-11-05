33,423 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,000. Occidental Petroleum comprises approximately 0.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after buying an additional 2,994,300 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,738,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $38,571,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OXY stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 234,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,244,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.32. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.