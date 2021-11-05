3,258 Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 228.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 126,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 61.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 358,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80,542 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.90.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $891.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

