$321.86 Million in Sales Expected for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will post $321.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $260.63 million to $354.40 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted sales of $149.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.42 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $920.10 million to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 36.45%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

