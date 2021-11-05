30,470 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,718,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,756,000 after acquiring an additional 77,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,215.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $355,937,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOUR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.56 and a fifty-two week high of $104.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.90.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

