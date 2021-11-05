30,000 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVCU. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the second quarter valued at $5,025,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $15,075,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the first quarter valued at $10,050,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $5,025,000.

Get Tribe Capital Growth Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ ATVCU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.00. 460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,031. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribe Capital Growth Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.