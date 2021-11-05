30,000 Shares in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) Purchased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,881,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGAC stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

