$294.96 Million in Sales Expected for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) to announce $294.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for VEREIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $298.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.08 million. VEREIT posted sales of $287.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover VEREIT.

Get VEREIT alerts:

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

Shares of NYSE VER remained flat at $$50.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,651,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. VEREIT has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $52.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in VEREIT by 18.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in VEREIT by 17.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 240,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after purchasing an additional 35,369 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at $5,872,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter valued at $43,484,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,437,000 after purchasing an additional 104,273 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.