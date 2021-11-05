270,000 Shares in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Acquired by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,027,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,513,000.

Get Global SPAC Partners alerts:

Global SPAC Partners stock remained flat at $$10.28 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.