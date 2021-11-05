250,000 Shares in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Acquired by Hartree Partners LP

Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLRM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $11,042,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $6,815,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,883,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,311,000.

Get Clarim Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CLRM remained flat at $$9.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.99.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarim Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarim Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.