$22.00 Million in Sales Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to announce $22.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.62 million. Veritone posted sales of $15.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year sales of $99.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $102.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $166.69 million to $174.95 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Veritone by 3.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 0.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 3.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,068,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.05. Veritone has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $50.34.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

