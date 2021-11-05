2,136 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Purchased by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,062. The stock has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

