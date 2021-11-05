2,059 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Purchased by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clarus by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Clarus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Clarus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $29.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.89 million, a PE ratio of 59.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $32.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Clarus Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

