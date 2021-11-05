205,278 Shares in American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 205,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AREC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in American Resources by 82.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 28,162 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Resources in the second quarter valued at $188,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Resources by 67.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 105,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 60.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,487,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 561,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American Resources by 72.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 767,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 322,347 shares in the last quarter. 7.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AREC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of American Resources in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

AREC opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of -0.42. American Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $8.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that American Resources Co. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

