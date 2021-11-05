20,000 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $61.06 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.15 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

