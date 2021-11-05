$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will announce $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full-year sales of $11.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.97 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DVA shares. Truist lowered their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.38.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $104.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. DaVita has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $136.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200-day moving average is $121.14.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,280,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after buying an additional 510,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in DaVita by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 776,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,883,000 after buying an additional 116,008 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DaVita (DVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.