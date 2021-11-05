$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $656,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.