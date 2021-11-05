$2.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JBHT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $121.85 and a one year high of $201.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock valued at $656,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

