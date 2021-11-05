$194.32 Million in Sales Expected for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to post $194.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $192.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.40 million. Kaman posted sales of $185.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,080.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after acquiring an additional 266,130 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after acquiring an additional 180,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 445,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 44,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Kaman stock traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,003. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

