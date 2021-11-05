1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $22.31 Million Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 432,091 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.23% of CAE worth $22,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CAE stock opened at $31.30 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.