1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.15 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $17,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $186.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $186.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a 200-day moving average of $160.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

