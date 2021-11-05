1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.21 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,004 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average of $97.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.04.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.