1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $20,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 7,728.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 333.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,652,000 after acquiring an additional 754,853 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 30.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,105,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,152,000 after acquiring an additional 493,998 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after acquiring an additional 254,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,713,000 after acquiring an additional 252,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $61.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

