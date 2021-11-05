1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,583,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,560 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.96% of NexGen Energy worth $18,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 5,099,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 426,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after buying an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,011,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,449,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.95 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 2.06.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE).

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.