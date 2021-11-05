1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 40.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $505.20 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $803.61.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

