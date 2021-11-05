$178.11 Million in Sales Expected for StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to report sales of $178.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $176.21 million to $180.00 million. StarTek reported sales of $174.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $692.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $690.68 million to $695.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $711.94 million, with estimates ranging from $694.13 million to $729.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1,861.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,551 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 141.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 83,887 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 156.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 71,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,245. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. StarTek has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

