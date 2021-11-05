1,678 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,680,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,400,000 after purchasing an additional 293,603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,907,000 after purchasing an additional 51,084 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $164.75 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $116.90 and a 12 month high of $165.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

