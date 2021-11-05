14,295 Shares in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,518,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,991,883,000 after purchasing an additional 392,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,760,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,014,000 after purchasing an additional 71,130 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,594,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $522,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.60.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Textron’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.78.

Textron Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

