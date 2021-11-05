14,074 Shares in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 484.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Annexon during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Annexon by 11.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Annexon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter.

ANNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.97. Annexon, Inc. has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Sell-side analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

