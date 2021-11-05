10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 10x Genomics updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.96. 41,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,995. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total transaction of $2,418,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,847 shares of company stock valued at $43,063,706 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXG. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

