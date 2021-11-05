10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $18.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,995. 10x Genomics has a 12-month low of $125.84 and a 12-month high of $208.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.60 and a beta of 1.39.

TXG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $7,395,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 264,847 shares of company stock worth $43,063,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 10x Genomics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.90% of 10x Genomics worth $847,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

